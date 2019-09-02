Scott Frost on Nebraska's Offense, the Colorado Matchup and More

Nebraska football is preparing to hit the road for the first time of the 2019 season.

Coach Scott Frost met with the media on Monday following the Huskers’ 35-21 win over South Alabama. He spent just around 15 minutes at the podium, discussing everything from how the offense—and quarterback Adrian Martinez—performed, Colorado and plenty more.

Let’s take a quick look at what Frost said during his time at the podium.

>> What is the No. 1 thing the offense needs to get fixed before Colorado? Frost said he and his staff need to do a better job. In fact, he said that multiple times throughout his time at the podium.

He was pleased with defense last week, especially based on how the Blackshirts practiced ahead of the South Alabama matchup. Similar preparation is what he wants to see from the offense going forward.

>> Frost said that quarterback Adrian Martinez didn’t have his best week of practices, which nearly mirrored something the sophomore said earlier in the day.

“We didn’t have the best week of practice and that showed on Saturday,” Martinez said.

With that said, Frost also said other leaders on offense needed to step up too. He has confidence they’ll bounce back and said Martinez came out ready to go at practice on Monday.

>> What does Frost want to see from Martinez going forward?

"When Adrian takes off running I want to see an I-back in a quarterback uniform,” Frost said.

>> No update on Deontai Williams at this time. Frost said the team will "have to wait and see” through the week but feels they’ll be OK if they have to go without him.

“Better depth this year will help us out,” Frost said.

>> How did Nebraska play against Colorado last season?

"We didn't play real well, so if our players feel like they should have won, that's the way they should feel,” he said.

He doesn’t like the idea of using something like Martinez’s injury as motivation. Frost noted that it's a different staff at Colorado this year, which is important. However, he also acknowledged that there's always more "juice" for Nebraska’s matchups with Colorado.

>> Memories of playing at Colorado?

“I think it’s a good scene for college football,” Frost said.

He’s played there once, and coached there three times. Called it a “fun place to play.”

>> When asked about kicker Barret Pickering and his status going forward, Frost opted not to provide an update.

“You know we don’t talk about injuries, so good try,” Frost joked.

Pickering is at the top of Nebraska’s depth chart ahead of Colorado, but he was before South Alabama soon. So, to be determined.